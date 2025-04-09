Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 13,657 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $408.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.83.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

