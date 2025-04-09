Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 19,900 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 362.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 508.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4,298.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HBNC stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $581.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.