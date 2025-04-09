Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,430 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,009.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6,001.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCFC. Raymond James cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

OCFC stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $870.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

