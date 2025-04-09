Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 217 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

