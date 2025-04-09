Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 300,343 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300,343 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 23.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Western Union by 13.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 38,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Western Union by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,926,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 9.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 88,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE:WU opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

