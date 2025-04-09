Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,900 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $34,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Trading Down 2.4 %
SITC stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $569.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on SITC. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.
SITE Centers Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
