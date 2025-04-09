Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 33,900 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $34,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Trading Down 2.4 %

SITC stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $569.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SITC. StockNews.com downgraded SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on SITC

SITE Centers Profile

(Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.