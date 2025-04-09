Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

