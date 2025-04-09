Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 97,248 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,248 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,493 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,021,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $51,642,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 226,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.79.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

