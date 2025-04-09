Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,083,000 after purchasing an additional 711,857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 701,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after buying an additional 130,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

