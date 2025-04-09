Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.92 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.84). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 216.10 ($2.76), with a volume of 50,404 shares.

Quartix Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £101.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Quartix Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.75%.

About Quartix Technologies

The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.

