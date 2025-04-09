Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 183.92 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 222 ($2.84). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 216.10 ($2.76), with a volume of 50,404 shares.
Quartix Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of £101.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 183.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.85 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Quartix Technologies Increases Dividend
About Quartix Technologies
The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.
Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.
We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally.
