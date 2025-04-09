Rajesh Pankaj Sells 700 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rajesh Pankaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.08, for a total value of $152,656.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.96 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.36 and a 12 month high of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $62,583,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 31,724.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 299,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $619,810,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1,451.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 299,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,986,000 after acquiring an additional 280,030 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 360,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,785,000 after purchasing an additional 164,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 125,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

