Raymond James Has Lowered Expectations for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.32.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.9% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,689,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 50,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.