Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, and Blackstone are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that are primarily involved in the ownership, development, leasing, or management of properties. These stocks typically reflect the performance of the broader real estate market and can include both traditional real estate companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs), providing investors with exposure to residential, commercial, or industrial property sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 84,980,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,018,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $269.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $48.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,239,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,293,685. The company has a market capitalization of $203.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 166,610,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,502,541. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

NYSE MS traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,475,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,685,581. The company has a market cap of $161.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.43.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE BX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,361,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

