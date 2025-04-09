Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Buys RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of RH (NYSE:RH). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in RH stock on April 4th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 4/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 4/4/2025.

RH Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.11 and its 200 day moving average is $344.37. RH has a 1-year low of $123.03 and a 1-year high of $457.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $437.00) on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $276.00 price target on RH in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered RH from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,444.80. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,550,754. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter valued at $4,268,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

