Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.