Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) (LON:ROSE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 676.94 ($8.65) and traded as low as GBX 491 ($6.27). Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) shares last traded at GBX 500 ($6.39), with a volume of 45,982 shares trading hands.

Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L) Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £125.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1,049.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 729.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 676.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Rose Petroleum plc (ROSE.L)

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

