Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 33,476 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $297,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,478,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,131,646.32. The trade was a 2.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,285 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $310,279.25.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Performance

ECF stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 314,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 221,447 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 318,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 196,567 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 140,392 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

