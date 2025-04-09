Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 13,156 Shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $126,560.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,969,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,947,975.28. This trade represents a 0.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 549 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,424.12.

On Monday, March 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,437 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $96,068.66.

On Thursday, March 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,210 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $61,913.70.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,388 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $43,704.48.

On Thursday, February 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 955 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $9,444.95.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.27 per share, with a total value of $15,405.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,833 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $141,951.81.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

