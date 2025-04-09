Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 33,712 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Stock

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 33,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $202,609.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,769,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,637,002.84. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,581 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $15,769.91.

On Thursday, March 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,112 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $35,999.68.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,415 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $83,607.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $636.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNT. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Stories

