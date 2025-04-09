Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HL opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $249.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $47,630.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,512 shares in the company, valued at $541,372.16. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Krcmarov purchased 6,570 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,755.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,518.24. This trade represents a 2.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,915 shares of company stock valued at $300,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Read More

