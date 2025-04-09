Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 385.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after buying an additional 80,724,932 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 425.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Sony Group by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 10,138,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Sony Group by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,193 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,090,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SONY stock opened at $21.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

