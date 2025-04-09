Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Roku were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Down 3.6 %

Roku stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $77,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,174.90. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,306 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

