Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92,845 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

