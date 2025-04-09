Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,425 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

