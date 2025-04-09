Schroder Investment Management Group Has $274,000 Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,999 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. Morgan Stanley cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NTLA opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

