Schroder Investment Management Group Has $327,000 Stock Position in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,904,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $50,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,247,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,273,000 after buying an additional 531,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,625,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,440,000 after buying an additional 447,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.36. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.