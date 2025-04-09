Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $212,000 in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Grindr in the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. BIT Capital GmbH increased its stake in shares of Grindr by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 3,989,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,165,000 after purchasing an additional 349,189 shares in the last quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Grindr by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 115,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,704 shares during the period. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grindr alerts:

Insider Activity at Grindr

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $55,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 577,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,882. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,173 shares of company stock valued at $187,729. Corporate insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Stock Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grindr stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.95 and a 52-week high of $19.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GRND

Grindr Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.