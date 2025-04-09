Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $317,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,183,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,421,286.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

