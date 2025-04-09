Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,140,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TM. Macquarie upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $159.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $155.00 and a 12 month high of $248.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day moving average is $180.36.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

