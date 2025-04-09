Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $352,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $899.33 million, a P/E ratio of 148.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

