Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hovde Group cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

