Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $66.15 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

