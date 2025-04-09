Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,234 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,448 shares in the company, valued at $470,020.32. This trade represents a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

