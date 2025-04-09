Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,823 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.11.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total transaction of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

