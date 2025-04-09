Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

