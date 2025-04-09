Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,881 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,756.80. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

