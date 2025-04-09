Sei Investments Co. Sells 62,155 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,155 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,801.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 605,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 611.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 460,945 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 40,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 140,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 140,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 298.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 682,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley raised Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

