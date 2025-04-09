ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 7,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.85.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

