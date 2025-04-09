Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $29.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.23.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Stock Down 5.0 %
AAPL opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.01.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
