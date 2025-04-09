Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,989,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,852,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 309,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 76,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $2,418,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Insider Activity

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,565.76. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

