Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.08 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 82.10 ($1.05). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 81.02 ($1.04), with a volume of 3,192,664 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

