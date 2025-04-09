SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in SiTime were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after purchasing an additional 59,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,886,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

