Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,349,429.69 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 147,157 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, with a total value of $1,349,429.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,549,686.94. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 62,506 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.28.

Sonos Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SONO opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $970.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Sonos had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

