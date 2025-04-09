Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Insider Justyn Russell Howard Sells 40,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,265.83. The trade was a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Sprout Social stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprout Social from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sprout Social by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.