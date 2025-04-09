SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 122.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,730,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 370,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 399.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 432,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 252,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SSRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.