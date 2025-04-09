STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.74 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 221 ($2.82). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 228 ($2.91), with a volume of 116,731 shares trading hands.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 235.74.

Get STS Global Income & Growth Trust alerts:

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.59 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

In other STS Global Income & Growth Trust news, insider Sarah Harvey purchased 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £3,945.84 ($5,041.96). 26.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STS Global Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.