Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $509.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $26,107.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,619.78. This represents a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $33,989.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,464.66. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,302 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

