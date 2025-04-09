Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.86 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08). Tekcapital shares last traded at GBX 6.36 ($0.08), with a volume of 506,638 shares trading hands.

Tekcapital Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.86. The company has a market cap of £17.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

