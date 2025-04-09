Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 107.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Terex by 60.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Terex by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 161,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $1,281,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.40. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This represents a 6.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Terex from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.44.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

