The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $80.58 and a one year high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Further Reading

